The little town of Chonnabot (ชนบท) is at the heart of one of Thailand's most successful silk-weaving regions and is famous for producing top-quality mát·mèe. Located 55km southwest of Khon Kaen, it's a major shopping destination and there are many small stores selling fabrics (both silk and cotton) and finished clothes on Th Sriboonruang, aka Silk Rd. The small Sala Mai Thai museum outside of town has displays with all the equipment used to make silk fabric, though it's more enjoyable to watch weavers working their looms at their homes. Just wander west or north of Silk Rd and you'll find some.