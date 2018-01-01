Welcome to Ranong Town

On the eastern bank of Mae Nam Pak Chan’s turbid, tea-brown estuary, Ranong lies just a 45-minute boat ride from Myanmar. This border town par excellence (shabby, frenetic, slightly seedy) has a thriving population from Myanmar (keep an eye out for men wearing longyi – the traditional sarongs), bubbling hot springs, crumbling historical buildings and some sensational street food.

