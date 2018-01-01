Welcome to Ko Yao
Ko Yao Noi is the main population centre, despite being smaller than its neighbour, with fishing, coconut farming and tourism sustaining its small, year-round population. It's not a classic beach destination: bays on the east coast, where most resorts are, recede to mudflats at low tides. Nevertheless, Hat Pasai, on the southeast coast, and Hat Paradise, on the northeast coast, are both gorgeous.
Ko Yao Yai is twice the size of its sibling and wilder. The most accessible beaches are Hat Lo Pared, on the southwest coast, and powder-white Hat Chonglard on the northeast coast.
Top experiences in Ko Yao
Ko Yao activities
Sailing Thailand - Phuket to Phuket
Go island-hopping in Thailand and experience some of the best snorkelling in the world. Enjoy a week aboard our sailing catamaran and discover what makes Thailand special. With an experienced captain navigating the southern islands, you’ll drop anchor at highlights and secret spots perfect for a swim. Work up an appetite snorkelling, dine on Thai cuisine, and sleep moored under the stars. This trip is perfect on its own or as an add-on with our other Thai adventures.
Sailing Thailand - Koh Phi Phi to Phuket
The perfect add-on to any Thailand adventure, this four-day sailing trip allows you to escape the crowds, tucking into hidden bays and pristine beaches on Thailand's western coast. Snorkel in crystal-clear waters and dine on freshly prepared local delicacies. Beginning in Koh Phi Phi Leh – made famous by the movie "The Beach" – our G Adventures exclusive 16-passenger catamaran is the perfect home for relaxing and enjoying these stunning islands.