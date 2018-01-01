With mountainous backbones, unspoilt shorelines, hugely varied birdlife and a population of friendly Muslim fisherfolk, Ko Yao Yai and Ko Yao Noi are relaxed vantage points for soaking up Ao Phang-Nga’s beautiful karst scenery. The islands are part of Ao Phang-Nga National Park, but can be accessed from Phuket and elsewhere easily.

Ko Yao Noi is the main population centre, despite being smaller than its neighbour, with fishing, coconut farming and tourism sustaining its small, year-round population. It's not a classic beach destination: bays on the east coast, where most resorts are, recede to mudflats at low tides. Nevertheless, Hat Pasai, on the southeast coast, and Hat Paradise, on the northeast coast, are both gorgeous.

Ko Yao Yai is twice the size of its sibling and wilder. The most accessible beaches are Hat Lo Pared, on the southwest coast, and powder-white Hat Chonglard on the northeast coast.

