Motoring toward jungle-clad Ko Muk is unforgettable, whether you land on sugary white eastern sand bar Hat Sivalai, on humble, local-flavoured Hat Lodung or on southwest Hat Farang, where jade water kisses a perfect beach.

Read More

The accommodation options here are improving all the time, the west-coast sunsets are glorious, it’s an easy hop to most islands in the province, the principal village by the main pier remains more real than those on many tourist islands, and you'll be mixing with travellers who are more likely to relish the calm than party all night. The only drawback is that there’s a steady stream of package tourists tramping Hat Sivalai and day-tripping over to Tham Morakot from Ko Lanta.

Read Less