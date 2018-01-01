Welcome to Ko Libong

Trang’s largest island is just 30 minutes by long-tail from mainland Hat Yao. Less visited than neighbouring islands, it’s a gorgeous, lush mountainous pearl, wrapped in rubber trees, thick with mangroves and known for its captivating flora and fauna (especially the resident dugongs and migrating birds) more than its thin gold-brown beaches. The island is home to a small Muslim fishing community and has a few west-coast resorts. With its scruffy sweetness and untouristy backwater charm, Libong has a way of drawing you in, if you let it.