Welcome to Tabora

Leafy Tabora was once the most important trading centre along the old caravan route connecting Lake Tanganyika with Bagamoyo and the sea, and several other minor slave-trading routes converged here. The region, known in those days as Kazeh, was the headquarters of many slave traders, including the infamous Tippu Tib. Today it’s primarily of interest to history buffs and rail fans, who’ll have to wait here if taking a branch line to Mpanda or Mwanza.