4-Day hiking tour to Usambara mountains in Lushoto

DAY 1:DAR-ES-SALAAM - LUSHOTOYou will be picked up from your hotel in Dar-Es-Salaam at 7:00 am in the morning, by your driver guide and drive to Lushoto with a stop at Chalinze town for breakfast. Lushoto is a leafy highland town nestled in a fertile valley at about 1200m, surrounded by pines and eucalyptus mixed with banana plants and other tropical foliage. It’s the centre of the western Usambaras and makes an ideal base for hikes into the surrounding hills. On the road enjoy the view and get to see real traditional African villages and the locals going about their business. You shall have your lunch at 1:00 pm upon your arrival and at 2:00 pm go for a hike to Irente Viewpoint for spectacular views of Mazinde village and the Maasai plains almost 1,000 meters below. Explore the panoramic views until evening when you shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm then overnight at Swiss Farm Cottage in Lushoto. DAY 2: LUSHOTO & USAMBARA Your breakfast shall be at 7:00 am, and at 8:00 am visit coffee plantations and the pristine Mazumbai forest which is a great place for bird watchers, anthropologists and botanists as it is also known as botanical Mazumbai garden Go for a short hike here and search for a huge tree, wildflowers and a black and white Colobus monkey. You shall enjoy a picnic lunch in the forest; go for more walking until evening when you shall return to Lushoto for dinner which shall be served at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Swiss farm Cottage in Lushoto. DAY 3: USAMBARA MOUNTAINS Breakfast shall be served at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, with packed lunch-box, you shall visit Bumbuli and enjoy its beautiful scenery, then you shall be taken to Soni Waterfalls for a good swim and have a picnic lunch at 1:00 pm. You shall return to the lodge in the evening for your dinner which shall be at 7:30 pm, then overnight at Swiss Farm Cottage in Lushoto. DAY 4: LUSHOTO - DAR-ES-SALAAMYou shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and 8:00 am drive back to Dar-Es-Salaam