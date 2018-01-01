4-Day Chimpanzee Trekking Tour at Gombe Stream from Arusha

DAY 1: ARUSHA - KIGOMA You will be picked up from your hotel in Arusha at 7:00 am and be transferred to the airport to board a shared charter flight to Kigoma. You will be transferred from Kigoma airport to Kigoma Hilltop hotel in Kigoma town and have your lunch at 1:00 pm. After lunch, at 2:00 pm, go for an afternoon trip to Ujiji town and Livingstone Memorial or an optional visit to the local fishing village. Get to explore the city of Kigoma by day until evening. In the evening your dinner shall be at 7:30 pm then overnight at Kigoma Hilltop Hotel. DAY 2: KIGOMA - GOMBE STREAM NATIONAL PARKYour breakfast shall be at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, you shall depart for a 2-3 hour dhow boat trip to Gombe Stream national park for a morning chimpanzee trekking. You shall have your lunch at 1:00 pm at the lodge camp and at 2:00 pm continue with more chimpanzees trekking until 4:00 pm when you shall return to lodge camp for evening sun-downers on the beach.You shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm then overnight. DAY 3: GOMBE STREAM NATIONAL PARK Your breakfast shall be at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am, you shall go for morning chimpanzee trekking, enjoy forest walks in the thick jungle and hiking adventures return to the lodge camp for your lunch at 1:00 pm and have your day at leisure. Enjoy evening sun-downers at the beach with beautiful sun-set views. You shall have your dinner at 7:30 pm, then overnight at the park bandas. DAY 4: GOMBE - KIGOMA - ARUSHAYou shall have your breakfast at 7:00 am and at 8:00 am; you shall be transferred by dhow boat to Kigoma town, where you shall board a shared charter flight to Arusha, with packed lunch-box