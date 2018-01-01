Welcome to 'Ua Pou

‘Ua Pou’s geology is fascinating. A collection of 12 pointy pinnacles seem to soar like missiles from the basaltic shield. Almost constantly shrouded in swirling mist and flecked by bright sunlight, they form one of the Marquesas’ most photographed scenes. Completing this natural tableau of otherworldly proportions are a few oasislike valleys bursting with tropical plants, as well as a handful of tempting beaches.

