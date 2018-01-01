Welcome to Växjö

A venerable old market town, pretty Växjö (vek-hwa), in Kronobergs län, is today a growing city and an important stop for Americans seeking their Swedish roots. An annual festival commemorates the mass 19th-century emigration from the area, which is well documented in the insightful emigration museum.

Vaxjö's glass museum, packed with gorgeous works of art and plenty of history, is another highlight, as are its waterfront parklands, historic church and laid-back vibe.

