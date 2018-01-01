Welcome to Kalmar
Dominating the landscape from its ever so slightly elevated position overlooking the Kalmar Strait, the fortress possesses all the elements a storybook castle should have, including opulent interiors even more spectacular than its robust turreted armour. The castle is reason alone to visit the city.
Other local assets include Sweden’s largest gold hoard, from the 17th-century ship Kronan, and the cobbled streets of its immaculately preserved Old Town. But the main reason people come by Kalmar – many of them totally unaware of the treasures that lie beyond the motorway – is to cross the whopping 6km-long Öland bridge, to the mystical island of Öland, beyond.
