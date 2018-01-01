Sheltered from the wild Baltic Sea by the island of Öland, Kalmar's maturity and medieval charm are immediately evident. The classy, compact city claims one of Sweden’s most spectacular castles, within which the Kalmar Union of 1397, which united the crowns of Sweden, Denmark and Norway, was signed.

Dominating the landscape from its ever so slightly elevated position overlooking the Kalmar Strait, the fortress possesses all the elements a storybook castle should have, including opulent interiors even more spectacular than its robust turreted armour. The castle is reason alone to visit the city.

Other local assets include Sweden’s largest gold hoard, from the 17th-century ship Kronan, and the cobbled streets of its immaculately preserved Old Town. But the main reason people come by Kalmar – many of them totally unaware of the treasures that lie beyond the motorway – is to cross the whopping 6km-long Öland bridge, to the mystical island of Öland, beyond.

