Welcome to Chungcheongnam-do
Much of the buzz in the region has focused on the new administrative city of Sejong, but until it gets up and running, it’s Daejeon that’s the capital manqué with all the trappings of modern Korean life. More interesting, however, are the small towns left in its wake: Gongju and tiny Buyeo were once capitals of the ancient Baekje dynasty, and have retained a surprising number of old fortresses, tombs and relics.
Chungcheongnam-do (충청남도) also has the best beaches within striking distance of Seoul. Gorgeous Daecheon Beach is popular with the young, active crowd, while those preferring some solitude can hop on a ferry to one of the nearby islands. To the north is Taean-haean Marine National Park, dotted with more islands, beaches and the promise of wind-whipped fresh air. In 2012, a series of trails – more than 100km long and flitting in and out of the coast – opened in the park.