Welcome to Chungcheongnam-do

Much of the buzz in the region has focused on the new administrative city of Sejong, but until it gets up and running, it’s Daejeon that’s the capital manqué with all the trappings of modern Korean life. More interesting, however, are the small towns left in its wake: Gongju and tiny Buyeo were once capitals of the ancient Baekje dynasty, and have retained a surprising number of old fortresses, tombs and relics.

