Welcome to Novo Mesto

Situated on a sharp, scenic bend of the Krka River, the inappropriately named New Town – it’s actually pretty old – is the political, economic and cultural capital of Dolenjska and one of its prettiest towns. It is an important gateway to the historical towns and castles along the lower Krka, the karst forests of the Gorjanci Hills to the southeast, Bela Krajina and Croatia (Zagreb is a mere 75km away).

