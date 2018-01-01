Welcome to Novo Mesto

Situated on a sharp, scenic bend of the Krka River, the inappropriately named New Town – it’s actually pretty old – is the political, economic and cultural capital of Dolenjska and one of its prettiest towns. It is an important gateway to the historical towns and castles along the lower Krka, the karst forests of the Gorjanci Hills to the southeast, Bela Krajina and Croatia (Zagreb is a mere 75km away).

Today’s Novo Mesto shows two faces to the world: the Old Town (with the cobbled square of Glavni trg) on a rocky promontory above the left bank of the Krka; and a new town to the north and south, thriving on business such as the large pharmaceutical company named Krka, and Revoz, which produces Renault cars.

