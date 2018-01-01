A scenic road passing through a deep, narrow canyon leads up from Adler to Krasnaya Polyana (Red Valley), Russia's newly built ski mecca that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics ski events. The scenery here is spectacular, with snow-capped mountains looming above three world-class ski resorts containing kilometres of high-quality pistes.

Krasnaya Polyana is actually the name of a sleepy village about 40km east of Adler, but most of the action takes place at the ski resorts further east. The undoubted jewel in the Olympic crown here is the Roza Khutor Alpine Resort, which hosted the Olympics downhill skiing events and today offers phenomenal skiing and snowboarding to the general public. The area's highest mountain, Roza Pik, towers over a story-book village that is lined up along the Mzymta River. It's also a wonderful destination for hiking, shopping, strolling around town and gawking at the jaw-dropping scenery. Other excellent resorts and facilities dot the road between Krasnaya Polyana and Roza Khutor.

