Welcome to La Parguera
This lazy locale is so laid back it's practically asleep. Its chief aficionados are vacationing Puerto Ricans and US expats who spend most of the morning in bed and most of the day sampling the world-class fishing and diving. But at night the same folks will be popping open cans of Medalla at a string of bars which erupt out of the daytime languor.
The ramshackle mix of old and new buildings has a chaotic charm, from the houses on stilts over the water to condo developments on the upland fields.
Top experiences in La Parguera
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
La Parguera activities
Bioluminescent Bay Tour from San Juan
Begin with pickup from your San Juan hotel, and enjoy a 2-hour ride to La Parguera, a tiny fishing village in southwestern Puerto Rico that’s also an international tourist destination due to it’s bioluminescent bay. On arrival in La Parguera, your guide will provide an introduction to the bay and explain the natural phenomenon of the bioluminescence over a light dinner of homemade empanadillas, soda, and beer. Learn how microscopic dinoflagellates give off heat in the form of light when they’re roused, creating an incredible display of light in the water. After the sun goes down, you’ll head out on a comfortable, 25-minute dive boat ride, passing through mangrove channels en route to the bay. Then it’s time to snorkel and swim in the illuminated waters. Spend between 30 and 45 minutes experiencing this natural phenomenon before returning to shore.Your tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your San Juan hotel.