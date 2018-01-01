Welcome to Manatí & Around

Modern Manatí, which was named for the endangered manatee (sea cow) that once prospered in these waters, is an industrial hub for workers in local pharmaceutical factories and a nearby pineapple-canning plant. But skirt the industrial eyesores and you’ll uncover some little-heralded beaches, along with two inland forest reserves among the sinkholes and limestone mogotes of karst country.

