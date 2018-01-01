Welcome to Isabela & Around

Nicknamed ‘Garden of the Northeast’ for its local cheeses and elegant Paso Fino horses, Isabela and its surroundings boast an invitingly rugged coastline blessed with a handful of classic surfing beaches such as Jobos and Shacks that rival anything in Rincón, especially in winter when the breaks here are in fact often better. With accommodation and eating joints that now match Rincón, too, the ‘scene’ here begs to be checked out.

