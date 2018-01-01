Welcome to Arroyo

On the island's southeast corner, Arroyo seems to have dozed off shortly after the reign of ‘King Sugar’ and never awakened. It’s the first town on the south coast you’ll hit when heading clockwise along the island from San Juan and is typical of the area's seaside burgs, with economies that hobble along through a trickle of tourism and small commercial fishing ventures. The dusty main drag, Calle Morse, passes 19th-century structures and salt-weathered wooden homes with drooping tin roofs and shuttered windows, eventually ending at the still, blue Caribbean.

