Welcome to Olsztyn
By far the biggest city in the region, Olsztyn (ol-shtin) is the natural jumping-off point and transport hub for many other towns and attractions in Warmia and Masuria. However, it’s worth spending a couple of days in this bustling settlement to explore the cobblestoned Old Town and enjoy the laid-back, slightly off-the-beaten-track feel.
The town was founded in the 14th century as the southernmost outpost of Warmia, and only came under Polish control following the Treaty of Toruń in 1466. With the First Partition of Poland in 1772, Olsztyn became Prussian (renamed Allenstein) and remained so until the end of WWII.
