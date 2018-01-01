Welcome to Mikołajki

More intimate and scenically pleasing than Giżycko, lively lakeside Mikołajki (mee-ko-wahy-kee) perches on picturesque narrows crossed by three bridges. Tourism has all but taken over here, and its spruced up waterfront is filled to overflowing with promenading families and pleasure boats in summer. Like most of its neighbours, Mikołajki is a big hit with German tourists, especially those from the former GDR.