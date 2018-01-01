Welcome to Giżycko

Positioned on the northern shore of Lake Niegocin, Giżycko (ghee-zhits-ko) is the largest sailing centre in the lakes, and the focal point of the seasonal tourist trade. It’s not an aesthetically pleasing town, with a lake frontage more tacky than tasteful, but it’s one of the few Masurian towns with a buzz and its huge fortress is worth at least an hour of your time.

