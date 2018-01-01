Welcome to Padre Burgos

Laid-back Padre Burgos (just 'Burgos' to locals) straggles for about 3km in a lazy green line along the edge of the lovely Sogod Bay. It's considered one of the premier diving spots in the Philippines for its pristine hard and soft coral reefs, deep wall, caves and current dives.

Offshore from Burgos, the lovely island of Limasawa, which has deep religious significance for Filipinos, is well worth a day trip or even an overnighter.

