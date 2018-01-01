Welcome to Legazpi

Legazpi is the capital of Albay Province but its real claim to fame is its location at the foot of active Mt Mayon (2462m), justifiably dubbed the world’s most perfect volcano. It’s a relaxed enough place; the main city streets are clogged with traffic and shopping malls, but step even a few blocks away, particularly in Albay District, and you find yourself observing quiet houses drowning in greenery, pecking chickens and tricycle drivers napping in the shade.

Read More

Legazpi is divided into Albay District and Legazpi City. Albay is a better place to stay, while the city has the appealing seafront area south of the centre. Mayon is visible from many places in the city; for the best views head up to Ligñon Hill or to Daraga and Cagsawa.

Read Less

Top experiences in Legazpi

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for