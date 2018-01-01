Welcome to Legazpi

Legazpi is the capital of Albay Province but its real claim to fame is its location at the foot of active Mt Mayon (2462m), justifiably dubbed the world’s most perfect volcano. It’s a relaxed enough place; the main city streets are clogged with traffic and shopping malls, but step even a few blocks away, particularly in Albay District, and you find yourself observing quiet houses drowning in greenery, pecking chickens and tricycle drivers napping in the shade.

