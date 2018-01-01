Welcome to Chivay
Around the market area and in the main square are good places to catch a glimpse of the decorative clothing worn by local Colca women. The town itself affords enchanting views of snowcapped peaks and terraced hillsides, and serves as a logical base from which to explore smaller towns further up the valley.
Colca Valley, Colca Canyon, and Vicuna Reserve from Arequipa
Day 1: Arequipa – Colca Valley (L)After pickup from your hotel by minivan or coach, depending on group size, you’ll make your way north of Arequipa to the Colca Valley. The spectacular drive to Colca will have you glued to your window as you drive through two skirts of volcanoes - Chachani and Pichu Pichu.Pass through the Pampa Cañahuas Vicuna Reserve, where you’ll see vicunas (a relative of the llama) roaming freely in the highlands. Then drive past typical Peruvian villages on your way to the town of Chivay, where you’ll enjoy lunch and then have the rest of the day free to relax, get acquainted with the town and your accommodation, and have dinner on your own. If you wish, visit the nearby hot baths (own expense; your guide can provide information on this if you’re interested); if you have chosen to stay at the Colca Lodge Hotel, you can enjoy its private hot springs. Overnight: Your selected accommodation in Chivay or at the Colca Lodge Hotel (not included)Day 2: Colca Valley – Arequipa (L)Wake up early for the highlight of your day – a glorious view of Colca Canyon. Head with your guide to the Condor Cross viewpoint, which 3,960 feet (1,200 meters) high boasts fabulous views of the canyon, one of the deepest in the world. In addition to the canyon vistas, you’ll also hopefully catch sight of condors flying through the air. Symbols of the Andes, these enormous birds have wingspans of up to 10.5 feet (3.2 meters), and Condor Cross is one of the best places in the area to see them! Next, visit the villages of Maca (Achoma) and Yanque, where you can admire their well-preserved colonial churches before enjoying lunch and relaxing on the drive back to Arequipa, where your tour ends.
2-Day Group Tour to Colca Canyon from Arequipa to Puno
DAY 1 : Arequipa to Yanque (Colca Canyon) - SharedIn the morning, we will meet you at your hotel and taken on a stunning four hour remarkable journey to Yanque. Make sure to have your camera ready as you will stop at some stunning viewpoints including the Pampa Cañahuas Reserve. The reserve is home to many exotic Andean animals including vicuñas, alpacas, llamas, flamingos, ibis and the Andean eagle. You will see astounding landscapes as you drive past lakes, glaciers and some magnificent volcanoes, such as Ampato, Sabancaya, Huallca and Misti. We will reach our journey’s highest point of 4800m (15,000ft), before heading down the canyon to Yanque where we will take you to your hotel. In the afternoon, you will have a number of options to spend time at leisure. Enjoy the hot thermal springs of Yanque, go on a short trek or relax in your hotel while taking in the incredible view of the beginning of the canyon and its terraces.DAY 2 : Colca Canyon Tour and Tourist Coach to Lake Titicaca - SharedYou will be picked up from your hotel very early in the morning and taken to the most spectacular places of the Colca Canyon. Our picturesque journey leads us to the Mirador Cruz del Condor, the most famous viewing point for looking into the depths of the Colca Canyon. Here, the canyon is around 1200m deep, and you will have good chance of luck to see a few condors flying, with the amazing canyon scenery in the background. You will then continue on to Chivay. From here you will take the comfortable tourist coach to Lake Titicaca, the birthplace of the first Inca, Manco Capac. Along the way, you will be able to appreciate the scenic beauty of the Andes as you pass by lakes, lagoons, trout farms and Andean flamingos. When we reach the altitude of 4850m (12,000ft), you will have an unbelievable view of the highlands. Upon arrival into Puno, a private driver will be waiting to transfer you to your hotel.
Full Day Trip to Colca Canyon
At 3:00am we leave from Arequipa City driving for 3.5-hour towards Chivay; the capital of the Colca Canyon on North West direction behind snow-covered Chachani. In Chivay we stop for breakfast.Then we continue driving for 1.5-hour more towards the most visited point “ the Cross of the Condor” here we are able to see the depth of the canyon and the flight of the Condor for approximately 1.5-hour. Then we visit the area that presents beautiful typical towns, like Yanque & Maca, colonial churches, gently people with typical needlework dresses, hundreds of pre-inca terraces still in use with Andean growing like corn, quinua, kiwicha among others.After Lunch we come back to Arequipa. On the way we stop at the highest pass: the view point of the Volcanoes and snow covered mountains in Patapampa (4,800 m. - 15,000 ft.). Later we will see wild vicuñas, alpacas & llamas in Pampa Cañahuas national reserve, some birds like flamingoes, ibis, andean gooze, ducks, andean eagle "Kara Kara". We will be back in Arequipa at approximately 5:30pm.
Colca Canyon Day Trip from Arequipa
Start your day off early with a pick-up from your hotel between 2:45am and 3:15am. Your guide will accompany you for the 3-hour drive into the Colca Canyon to reach the town of Chivay, located at 3,600 meters (11,800 feet) above sea level. Arrive at 6am and have breakfast here. Drive through the scenic landscape passing by agricultural fields, Antahuilque, the Choquetico Tombs and the tiny village of Yanque towards Cruz del Condor viewpoint. Watch quietly and patiently to see the giant Andean Condor flying silently overhead from this impressive overlook point.Afterwards, you'll return to Chivay by way of Maca village where you can watch farmers plowing their fields and stop in the beautiful XVI century colonial church. Upon arrival to Chivay, we will stop at the La Calera Hot Springs so you can relax and soak in the therapeutic pools if you wish. Have lunch on your own in Chivay and enjoy free time to visit the local marketplace and main square. At 2pm, you'll make your way back to Arequipa visiting the viewpoint of Patapampa at 4800 meters (15,750 feet), the highest point between the Colca Canyon and Arequipa, to view the Ampato volcano where the mummy Juanita was discovered. Afterwards, you'll continue to Toqrapampa, where you can see small lagoons filled with Andean birds. Our last stop will be Pampa Cañahuas National Park, where we will be able to see llamas, alpacas and vicuñas before arriving to Arequipa at approximately 5pm. You'll be dropped off in the Arequipa city center after a fun and busy day!
Colca Canyon Full -Day Tour from Arequipa
We leave Arequipa between 2:30-3:00am, will drive for 3 hours northwest behind the Chachani to Chivay, capital of the Colca Canyon. Where we will have breakfast. We continue driving for 2 hours at the most famous spot in the Colca Canyon "La Cruz del Condor". This is where we see the depth of the canyon and the flight of the Condor. The area has beautiful typical villages like Yanque and Maca, colonial churches, friendly people with dresses and hats with typical sewing, and hundreds of pre-Inca terraces that are still in use with Andean crops such as corn, quinoa and amaranth. Already in Chivay at noon there is an optional visit to the hot springs of La Calera, with pools that have a water temperature of 40°C/104°F. Once in Chivay we will have a traditional lunch and after lunch we will travel to back to Arequipa. We stop on the way, on the highest step: the viewpoint of the volcanoes and snow-capped mountains in Patapampa (4,800m). Later we will see wild vicunas, alpacas and llamas in the national reserve of Pampa Cañahuas and some birds like flamingos, ibis, Andean geese, ducks and eagles Andean Quechua called "Kara Kara". Finally we arrive at the city of Arequipa at the end of the afternoon, at approximately 5:00pm.
Bus from Puno to Chivay
We pick passengers up between 6:00am to 6:20am from downtown hotels in Puno. Then we will go to Chivay in a new, safe and confortable bus, making guided stops on the road that will allow you to enjoy more the views and places on this trip. We will visit 3 places on route: The lagoon "Langunillas", Cañahuas Pampa and the viewpoint of Patapampa volcanoes. This is a good experience if you're planning to visit Colca Canyon.The duration, is about 6 hours from Puno to Chivay (city where the Colca Canyon is located). You will arrive around midday to the main plaza of Chivay.