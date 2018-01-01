Welcome to Røros
Røros, a charming Unesco World Heritage–listed site set in a small hollow of stunted forests and bleak fells, is one of Norway's most beautiful villages. The Norwegian writer Johan Falkberget described Røros as 'a place of whispering history'. This historic copper-mining town (once called Bergstad, or mountain city) has wonderfully preserved, colourful wooden houses that climb the hillside, as well as fascinating relics of the town's mining past. It feels a little bit like a Norwegian version of the Wild West.
Røros has become something of a retreat for artists, who lend even more character to this enchanted place.
Røros is one of the coldest places in Norway – the temperature once dropped to a mighty bracing -50.4°C.
