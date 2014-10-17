Welcome to Northern Central Norway

The northern part of central Norway is where things turn really high and wild. Climbing up to elevations of around 2000m, and blanketed with snow for much of the winter, these remote uplands are famous for their hiking: some of Norway's most fabled peaks are located here, including the lofty summit of Snøhetta, the highest point in central Norway. It's home to several national parks that are primed for outdoor activities like hiking, biking and river-rafting, and that are also great for wildlife-spotting – especially the magnificent musk ox.