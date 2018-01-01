Welcome to Otta

Sited at the confluence of two rushing rivers, the Otta and Lågen, the town of Otta is mainly known for its white-water rafting potential. There are lots of companies, mostly based around Sjoa, that lead rafting expeditions catering for all abilities. There's not much to the town itself, but it's a useful gateway to nearby Rondane National Park.

