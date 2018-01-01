Cross-country skiing lesson in Lillehammer

Private Lessons are a great way to get one-on-one instruction with our skilled instructors at a beginner or intermediate level of classic technique. Cross-country skiing is the best keep-fit exercise amongst winter sports. The sport promotes health, increases well-being and is above-all, an extremely beneficial winter activity for adults and children. Each 1 hour lesson will introduce you to basic techniques that will give you the confidence to enjoy your time out on ski trails. There's no better place to learn the sport of cross country skiing than here in Lillehammer area. Cross-country skiing is a best way to experience the beauty of Norwegian winter! Place: Birkebeineren Ski Stadion Time: December - April Weather conditions: For your safety and the safety of our instructors we will not teach lessons if the temperature is below -20ºC Ski rental: Hafjell ski resort bottom station, Gaistova (Hafjelltoppen), Nordseter Clothes: you need sporty and warm winter clothes Recommended list of what to bring: Clothing: It’s an active lesson so don't dress too warm, but bring an extra layer for when standing still! It's best to have clothing that dries up quickly, so avoid cotton if possible! Wool and polyester (often seen in sport specific clothing) are best. Dressing in many layers is recommended over having one thick layer. This provides better insulation and it's easier to take off one layer when you're too warm. Ski equipment: In the ski rental personal will help you to find right skis, poles and boots for classic cross-country skiing. There are ski rental in Hafjell ski resort (bottom), Nordseter and Gaiastova (Hafjeltoppen). Multi-day lessons:We recommend 2-3 days lessons to learn the basics of cross-country skiing. The longer the time is spent on the skis, the more you can learn. We have developed great tools to help you quickly learn skiing opportunities. Physical condition1 hour skiing lessons are for anyone, regardless of physical condition. The cross-country skiing lesson is active and 1 hour is an exciting activity for everyone. Why X - country skiingCross-country skiing is a very pleasant way to enjoy the great outdoors on a sunny winter’s day and see the sights with friends - all while getting a good workout. When you cross-country ski, you’re training your body to move in a way that it was designed to move. You’re teaching it to improve the process that makes you more capable in daily movements. Nordic skiing combines both a lower body and upper body workout, while simultaneously working both the “pulling” and “pushing” muscles of each region. Norway is a best place in the world to start skiing. Welcome!!!