Welcome to Finse

Finse, which lies at 1222m near the Hardangerjøkulen icecap, is accessible only by train, bike or foot, and is the place in central Norway for a wild, Arctic-like wilderness experience. Its bleak and remote lakeside setting is addictive, whether seen sparkling under blue skies with a fresh coat of snow or on a cold, grey day when the winds lash across the tundra and glaciers.

