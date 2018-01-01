Welcome to Finse
Finse, which lies at 1222m near the Hardangerjøkulen icecap, is accessible only by train, bike or foot, and is the place in central Norway for a wild, Arctic-like wilderness experience. Its bleak and remote lakeside setting is addictive, whether seen sparkling under blue skies with a fresh coat of snow or on a cold, grey day when the winds lash across the tundra and glaciers.
You only need walk a few minutes away from the tiny train station to find total silence, but if you prefer your rest time to be more adrenaline-filled, then the countryside surrounding Finse offers nordic skiing in winter and hiking in summer, not to mention what could be Norway's steepest mountain-bike ride.

