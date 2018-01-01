Welcome to Femundsmarka National Park
Formed in 1971 to protect the lake, forests, marshes and mountain peaks of the area around Femunden, this 573-sq-km park is often overlooked by foreign tourists – despite the fact that it's been named one of the three best hiking areas in Norway by the Norwegian hiking association.
If you're lucky, you may see wild reindeer grazing in the heights and, in summer, a herd of around 30 musk oxen roams the area along the Røa and Mugga Rivers (in winter they migrate to the Funäsdalen area). It's thought that this group split off from an older herd in the Dovrefjell area and wandered all the way here. There are also a handful of exceedingly rare brown bears, as well as even rarer lynx and, occasionally, wolves drifting by from other areas.