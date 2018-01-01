Welcome to Paihia, Waitangi & Haruru
It was here that the long-neglected and much-contested Treaty of Waitangi was first signed between Māori chiefs and the British Crown, establishing British sovereignty or something a bit like it, depending on whether you’re reading the English or Māori version of the document. If you’re interested in coming to grips with NZ’s history and race relations, this is the place to start.
Joined to Waitangi by a bridge, Paihia would be a fairly nondescript coastal town if it wasn’t the main entry point to the Bay of Islands. If you're not on a tight budget, catch a ferry to Russell, which is prettier but much quieter.
New Zealand Encompassed
It dosen’t look so big on the map, but New Zealand is positively massive once you’re there in person. This comprehensive 24-day trip – our longest in this part of the world – delivers the most immersive NZ experience possible. Get close to the land by exploring glaciers, national parks, a sustainable farm, and meet the water up-close on expert-led kayak excursions and during surf lessons. Best of all, you’ll get to explore the magnificent Bay of Islands, home to some of the world’s top fishing. 24 days? You’ll wish it was longer.
New Zealand–North Island Encompassed
New Zealand’s North Island thoroughly engages the body and the spirit, often at the same time. This ten-day trip promises loads of both. Up here, you’ll pick up some sustainable living tips on a conservation farm and learn Maori culture straight from the source. Elsewhere, you’ll sea kayak in a secluded harbour, get a surfing lesson from an expert, and overnight on a houseboat. There’s much more, but we’ve gotta leave some surprises, right?
New Zealand–The Bay of Islands
Nature lovers who leave the North Island without stopping off at the Bay of Islands will kick themselves all the way back home (and that’s a looong flight). This four-day trip to this outdoorsman’s paradise features ample time hiking the nature trails and makes the most of all that water with plenty of opportunities for swimming, snorkelling, kayaking, and sailing. Not enough? A night aboard a houseboat should do the trick. We take care of all the fuss. All you have to do is have the time of your life.