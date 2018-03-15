Welcome to Mediterranean Coast & the Rif
The charming pastel blue medina of Chefchaouen deserves its reputation as a magnet for travellers, while Tetouan boasts the food and architecture of the Spanish protectorate era. Echoes of Spain continue with the medieval fortresses and modernist architectural treasures of the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.
Inland, you can get away from everything with treks in the Rif and walking in the little-visited remote Beni-Snassen 'national park'.
Top experiences in Mediterranean Coast & the Rif
Recent articles
Mediterranean Coast & the Rif activities
4-Hour Tangier Short Break Cruises Tour
We have daily departure from Tangier's cruise terminal, first one at 09:00 AM and the last one at 02:00 PM. You will be picked up from the cruise terminal of Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned minibus for a small group sightseeing tour of Tangier. One of the best official guides of the city will accompany you on this tour. first part of your Tangier's tour will be by minivan, you will explore the surrounding countryside and stop to visit the Caves of Hercules on the Atlantic, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean.Visit the Hercules Grotto, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean. You will have time for camel ride and a drink stop before heading for the Kasbah , the 17th century fortified residential quarter of Tangier. It is a place of arcades, winding alleys and hidden terraces and its fortifications are remarkably well-preserved. You will get plenty of photo opportunities here. After the kasbh you will visit the the fruit and vegetable market and Tangier's Medina (Old town). you will visit the old Medina with its craftsmanship shops and a magnificent mosaic-studded minaret overlooking the Mediterranean sea. Boasting a rich Spanish heritage, the Grand Socco is a square in the heart of Tangier. Pass by the Mendoubia Park, towards the north of the Grand Socco. A little further is the famous Petit Socco with its multitude of small hotels which previously accommodated famous artists and writers such us Matisse, Camille Saint Saens, Paul Bowles. If you took the 09:00 AM departure your tour ends at 01:00 PM with a drop-off at Tangier's cruise terminal, and if you choose the 02:00 PM departure your tour ends around 06:00 PM.
Chefchaouen Private Full-Day Tour from Tangier
You will be picked up from Tangier's port or from your hotel or closest pick-up point in Tangier and taken in an air-conditioned van for a private sightseeing tour of Chefchaouen. A bilingual driver guide will accompany you on this tour.10:00am: Drive past the spectacular Rif Mountain and feast your eyes on the rolling landscapes.11:15am: Begin your city tour of Chefchaouen.11:35am: Stop at the Al Makhzen market , a combination of an ancient Moroccan market and a more modern one.12:00/noon: Visit the famous Ras El Ma springthat gushes out of the mountain inside the stone walls of the town at the north-east exit of the medina. This cool oasis offers a stunning view over the valley.12:30pm: Enjoy a delicious Moroccan lunch at the Casa Hassan. Your menu consists of half a bottle of mineral water or lemonade per person, Moroccan salad, Couscous with chicken and dried grapes, Tagine with calf meat and vegetables and a fruit salad.2:00pm: Visit the Uta El Hamam square, easily the heart of this Moroccan city. The main attractions are the Kasbah and the central mosque along with the many cafes where you can sit out, enjoy the sun and just watch people pass. It is one of the best places to relax after all that sightseeing.2:15pm: Explore the city’s small and attractive medina and shop at the souks. The charming medina is characterized b the typical blue Andalusian architecture including arches, small squares and fountains. Chefchaouen is known for its exquisite local Rifi blankets, carpets and rugs, pottery, leather goods and woodwork.2:45pm: Departure from Chefchaouen.5:00pm: Your tour ends with a drop-off at Tangier's port or your hotel or the closest drop-off point in Tangier.
Tangier Shore Excursion: City Tour of Tangier
A drive along the beautiful Atlantic coast of Tangier for a camel ride. Then back to the most exiting part of the tour: the Kasbah and Medina for the cultural visit; the walking tour start with the visit of the colourful Markets (Fish, meat and vegetable market ...). The cultural visit includes the mendoubia garden, the famous Kasbah which is located at the highest point of the Medina. The former Sultan’s Palace (Dar el-Makhzen – built back 1684 by the King Moulay Ismail ). The visit to the kasbah museum of Antiquities and Moroccan Art (which is within the walls of the old palace -Closed on Tuesdays). We stroll down through the narrow streets of the medina to the Jewish section, visit of the old Jewish Synagogue and the Jewish Cemetery. End the visit with the American legation; the first American property outside America where they display now the work of American writers whom lived in Tangier as Paul Bowles, William Burroughs, Tenessee Williams and many others. A fresh mint tea at the Petit Socco which was the gathering point of the above mentioned writers and artist.
Private Guided Day Tour of Tangier
Start your trip with discovering the Medina (old town) and the Kasbah (old fortress) where you can explore its rich architecture. You will visit a little souk, full of dried fruit, vegetables and spice markets and you will have the chance to visit the one of the local bakeries to taste their delicious breads. Also, you will explore the surrounding countryside and stop to see the Caves of Hercules on the Atlantic, that are associated with the Greek hero Hercules. You will be sightseeing along the sea front promenade, avenue Mohamed V, Severo Ochoa institute, the Portuguese, American, Italian and Spanish quarters, the Royal Palace. There is planned a stop on the way to the Atlantic coast at the punico roman necropolis where you will experience the best views of the Strait of Gibraltar and see the tombs that are dated back to the roman times. During a short stop at Cape Spartel you will see the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea mixed their waters.Then at an Atlantic dune you will have the chance to take pictures and ride the camels (optional). After that, you will return to the port driving through the most magnetic neighborhood.
4 Hour Tangier Sightseeing Tour
You will be touring around Tangier and its surroundings as well as visit Spartel Cape and the Hercules caves. From this point you will get an exceptional view of the strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean.You will then visit the Kasbah district, next to the port, the old Medina, with its craftsmanship shops and the magnificent Minaret, looking over the sea. You will have the opportunity to pass by the Grand Socco, where multiple small hotels have previously accommodated famous artists and writers such as Matisse, Camille Saint Saens and Paul Bowles.
Tangier Sightseeing Tour with English speaking driver
You will explore the surrounding countryside and stop to visit the Caves of Hercules on the Atlantic, associated with the Greek hero Hercules. This striking cave resembles the map of Africa. According to Geek legend, Hercules rested here after digging the Strait of Gibraltar. This vantage point offers an exceptional view of the Strait of Gibraltar and the Atlantic Ocean.Next stop is Cape Spartel at the extreme North-West of Africa. Known as the Cape of Vines in ancient times, a lighthouse today stands guard over Cape Spartel.You will also visit the hills of Tangier where the architecture serves as a reminder of the colonial days when the city was ruled by the English, American, French and Spanish. At the end of the tour you will be brought back to the cruise terminal or to your Hotel.