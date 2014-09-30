The self-declared republic of Transdniestr (sometimes called Transnistria), a narrow strip of land on the eastern bank of the Dniestr River, is one of the strangest places in Eastern Europe. It's a ministate that doesn't officially exist in anyone's eyes but its own.

Read More

From the Moldovan perspective, Transdniestr is still officially part of its sovereign territory that was illegally grabbed in the early 1990s with Russian support. Officials in Transdniestr see it differently and proudly point to the territory having won its 'independence' in a bloody civil war in 1992. A bitter truce has ensued ever since.

These days, a trip to Transdniestr from Moldova is relatively easy and completely safe. Visitors will be stunned by this idiosyncratic region that still fully embraces the iconography of the Soviet period (lots of photo-worthy busts of Lenin are scattered about) as well as having its own currency, police force, army and borders.

Read Less