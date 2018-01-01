Welcome to Parc National de l'Isalo
Parc National de l'Isalo is like a museum dedicated to the art of the desert canyon. Gorges here are filled with yellow savannah grasses, sculpted buttes, vertical rock walls and, best of all, deep canyon floors shot through with streams, lush vegetation and pools for swimming. All of this changes with the light, culminating in extraordinary sunsets beneath a big sky. Add all this to easy access off the RN7 and you understand why this is Madagascar’s most visited park.
At more than 800 sq km, there's plenty of room for exploration, with everything from two-hour to week-long hikes. The park is served by the small town of Ranohira, which contains the park office and most of the cheap hotels and restaurants, while fabulous resorts extend all along the park’s southern border.