Welcome to Fort Dauphin (Taolagnaro)
If you've driven for days through the spiny forest to get here, the prosperous mining centre of Fort Dauphin, with its sealed roads and street lights, looks for all the world like a mirage of civilisation. And whichever way you arrive, it can look like a gateway to some tropical paradise, strung out along a peninsula between sea and mountains – if it looks vaguely familiar, it may be because it's pictured on the back of the 5000 ariary note.
Apart from some great beaches, the city proper has little to offer travellers and you need to keep your wits about you. But there is much to see in the surrounding area, so your best bet is to enjoy the decent in-town accommodation options and organise excursions or car hire through your hotel and get out to explore the dramatic hinterland.
Top experiences in Fort Dauphin (Taolagnaro)
