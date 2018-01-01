Welcome to Fort Dauphin (Taolagnaro)

If you've driven for days through the spiny forest to get here, the prosperous mining centre of Fort Dauphin, with its sealed roads and street lights, looks for all the world like a mirage of civilisation. And whichever way you arrive, it can look like a gateway to some tropical paradise, strung out along a peninsula between sea and mountains – if it looks vaguely familiar, it may be because it's pictured on the back of the 5000 ariary note.

