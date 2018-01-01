Welcome to Don Khong
Don Khong measures 18km long by 8km at its widest point. Most of the roughly 60,000 islanders live on the perimeter and there are only two proper towns: lethargic Muang Khong on the eastern shore and the charmless market town of Muang Saen on the west; an 8km road links the two.
Khamtay Siphandone, the postman who went on to serve as president of Laos from 1998 to 2006, was born in Ban Hua Khong at the north end of Don Khong in 1924.
Top experiences in Don Khong
Don Khong activities
Cambodia & Laos Mekong Adventure
From Angkor Wat to remote river towns, journey down the Mekong and into the heart and soul of Southeast Asia. Our CEOs will share with you the region’s cultural treasures and natural splendours. Explore the many temples and, if you’re lucky, spot a rare Irrawaddy dolphin. Experience the highlights with a chance to get off the beaten track and explore the remote islands of Don Khong. With local transportation and authentic accommodation – like a rural homestay – this adventure offers an intriguing blend of included activities and free time for personal discovery.