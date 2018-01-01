Welcome to Tomo-no-ura

Perfectly situated in the middle of the Inland Sea coast, Tomo-no-ura (鞆の浦) flourished for centuries as a stopping-off point for boats travelling between western Japan and the capital, until the arrival of steam put an end to the town's glory days. It's now a sleepy port town – at the old harbour, fishing boats quietly bob on the water, and the narrow cobbled streets that surround it retain much of the flavour of the Edo-period heyday. Inland from the harbour there are a dozen or so temples, some tucked within residential streets, and stone steps lead up the hillside to views of the Inland Sea. It all makes for a good few hours of strolling.

