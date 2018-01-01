Welcome to Tomo-no-ura
Perfectly situated in the middle of the Inland Sea coast, Tomo-no-ura (鞆の浦) flourished for centuries as a stopping-off point for boats travelling between western Japan and the capital, until the arrival of steam put an end to the town's glory days. It's now a sleepy port town – at the old harbour, fishing boats quietly bob on the water, and the narrow cobbled streets that surround it retain much of the flavour of the Edo-period heyday. Inland from the harbour there are a dozen or so temples, some tucked within residential streets, and stone steps lead up the hillside to views of the Inland Sea. It all makes for a good few hours of strolling.
For film buffs: Tomo-no-ura was the setting for some scenes in The Wolverine (2013). It also provided inspiration for renowned Studio Ghibli director Miyazaki Hayao, who spent two months in the town while developing Ponyo (Gake no ue no Ponyo; 2008).
