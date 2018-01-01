Welcome to Nagano
Since hosting the Winter Olympics in 1998, the city has reverted to its friendly small-town self, while still retaining plenty of accommodation and some nice restaurants.
Top experiences in Nagano
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Nagano activities
Nagano Day Tour: Zenko-ji Temple, Snow Monkeys, Sake Tasting
This tour will take you to see the most important attractions of Nagano City and the Yamanouchi area. You will take a scenic route to see the cutest monkeys in the world and afterwards spend time at the temple of Zenkoji and the bustling Nakamise shopping street, as well as having a sake tasting experience at the end.Your guide will meet you at Nagano Station at 8:45 am and will lead you to the Yamanouchi region here you get to meet the Japanese snow monkeys. These monkeys are world-famous for their rare habit of bathing in hot springs during winter. When at the Park, the snow monkeys will let you get really close to them for some great photo opportunities. After saying goodbye to the snow monkeys take a stroll along a tranquil forest trail to the lunch cafe. After a delicious lunch you will get back on the road and head to the Zenko-ji Temple. The temple of Zenkoji is famous for holding the first Buddhist statue brought to Japan. This has made the temple an important pilgrimage site with people coming from all over Japan to pray for their place in Buddhist heaven. Zenkoji Temple has a special energy, and welcomes people of all faiths and religions. The temple grounds have many hidden gems to explore, such as the dark tunnel which runs under the temple. Here you can allegedly gain enlightenment if you find the "Key To Paradise".After exploring Zenko-ji Temple, the guide will take you to one of Nagano's most historic sake breweries where you get the opportunity to try several types of sake. Nagano is one of the regions in Japan with a very active production of sake. Clean spring water in combination with a climate suitable for rice production creates the optimal environment for high quality sake. You can find yourself a good souvenir at Nagano's beloved sake brewery. You will be taken back to Nagano Station where the tour concludes at 5pm.Tour Itinerary: 8:45am: Meet up at Nagano Station under the East Exit information board opposite of the Shinkansen exit. 10am: Walk for 30 minutes along a forest trail to the Snow Monkey Park where you get to enjoy the wild monkeys playing around. 12:15pm: Have delicious lunch nearby the Snow Monkey Park.1pm: Leave the lunch restaurant and get taken to the historically important Zenko-ji Temple. 2:15pm: See the sights of the Zenko-ji Temple and learn the interesting facts. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of shopping on Nakamise Street. 4pm: Visit a sake brewery and enjoy tasting different types of sake. 4:45pm: Get on the bus and arrive back to Nagano station by 5pm.
Snow Monkey Tour at Jigokudani in Nagano's Shiga-kogen
Tour starts at Nagano Station, and from there you will be taken to the Jigokudani Monkey Park. See the Japanese macaques warming up their bodies by bathing in hot springs. Your guide will tell you interesting facts about the park and the snow monkeys while you stroll around the park. After some time with the snow monkeys, head back for a delicious lunch at the restaurant near the Snow Monkey Park.After a well-deserved lunch, get ready for the snow part of the tour. Head up to one of the ski resorts of the Shiga Kogen highlands, the biggest ski area in Japan. This mountainous area was one of the scenes for the 1998 Winter Olympics and every year this area receives a huge amount of snow, making for some incredible scenery.Head to the snow activity slope, where you can play in the snow. Take advantage of the snow sleds, snow scooters, snow bikes, and more at the park. Those who have no experience skiing or snowboarding can find plenty of other things to do on the ski slope. After having fun on the slope, we will then ride a ski lift up the ski slope to an altitude of 1950 meters (5850 feet). Enjoy the panoramic scenery of the entire northern Nagano area.Itinerary:8:45am - Meet at Nagano station directly opposite of the Shinkansen exit at the information board towards the East Exit. Our guide will be there by 8:30am.You will first go to the Snow Monkey area by public transport. Your tour has to get moving by 8:50am, so please don't be late!10am - Welcome to the Snow Monkey area! You will get to Yudanaka from where you will head to the Snow Monkey Park. After a 30 minute walk through a beautiful forest trail you will have arrived at the Snow Monkey Park.10:50am - Arrival to the Snow Monkey Park, enjoy Japanese wild macaques bathing in onsen or frolicking around the park.12:15pm - Have lunch nearby the Snow Monkey Park.1pm - Leave the lunch restaurant and go up to the snow-covered mountains of Shiga Kogen.1:45pmArrival at the ski resort. After preparations, you can enjoy your time with various snow fun tools to go down the slope and play with fresh snow!3:15pm - Leave the snow fun area and then take a ski lift to go up the mountain. Enjoy viewing a mountainous scenery of Nagano and take some extra photos.4pm - The end of the snow activity. Prep for departure.4:45 - Arrival at the Yudanaka Station. A train back to Nagano Station leaves Yudanaka at 5:10pm.6:30pm - Arrive back to Nagano Station.
Explore Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park and Taste Local Sake
A visit to the snow monkeys is one of the highlights of a visit to Japan. Jigokudani Yaen-koen is a place to observe the interesting ecology of Japanese monkeys nearby, and many people in the world have loved this place since 1964 when it first opened. Many researchers and photographers has also visit here for the photo opportunity. The monkeys here are known as "Snow Monkeys” because they bathe in the hot springs and no other monkeys in the world do this. In 1970, they were appeared in the cover of "LIFE" magazine in the U.S. and were reported by the press overseas. Furthermore, in 1998, when the winter Olympic Games were held in Nagano, many athletes, game staff, news media and tourists from foreign countries visited, and made it a big topic.Soaking in the hot spring is only one part of the monkeys’ lives. Monkeys do not usually soak in the hot spring in the warm season because they soak in the hot spring in order to survive the severe winter weather. The best charm of Jigokudani Yaen-koen is not taking pictures of monkeys, however, but enjoying the ecology of wild monkeys to be able to observe nearby through a year and the rich nature itself of the animals, insects, plants, and so on. Please listen carefully on the walking trail to Jigokudani and you will experience the natural ecology of the area through your five senses! Itinerary・Stroll Yumichi walking trail.・Visit Shibu no Jigokudani funsen.・Visit Jigokudani Yaen-koen & rest.・Description of the nature by the guide
Private Nagano Tour: Zenkoji Temple, Obuse, Jigokudani Park
Nagano City is well-known for hosting the 1998 Winter Olympic Games and while some of the former Olympic facilities can still be viewed in Nagano, the city has since evolved as a temple town revolving around the famous Zenkoji Temple and is most visited during the Spring Season, the Fall Season and the Winter Season. Spend a full-day in Nagano exploring the city and enjoying what this quaint town has to offer. On the route to the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, enjoy the beautiful scenery and landscape of the Chikuma River, where you may also try local miso soup and see how local people eat in the area. Before arriving at the entrance of the Jigokudani Snow Monkey Park, enjoy a 30 - 40-minute leisurely stroll through the forest path. Once you enter the park, have some hot tea before spending time with the snow monkeys, many of which are bathing in the hot springs (onsen) to keep warm, especially during the cool months of autumn and winter. After an exciting morning at the park, visit Obuse Town, which is most well-known for being the hometown of Japan's most famous artist and creator of the "Great Wave", Hokusai Katsushika. Enjoy lunch in the area (at your own expense) before walking around to explore the shops and try sake tasting. After a day at Obuse Town, head to Zenko-Ji Temple, one of the most important and popular temples in Japan, as it stores the first Buddhist statue ever to be brought into Japan when Buddhism was first introduced in the 6th century. Learn about the temple and how the locals pray for good fortune. As an option, at the end of the day, enjoy an onsen experience in Shibu Onsen (a hot spring resort that has 1,300 years of history). Step back in time while walking through this historic Onsen Town. Seasonal Recommendations for This Tour:Spring Cherry Blossom (Sakura) Viewing: Mid-April to Early-MayAutumn Foliage (Koyo) Viewing: Early-September to Late-NovemberWinter Festivities: Early-December to Late-March
2-Day Tateyama Kurobe Route: Shirakawago, Hida-Takayama from Nagoya
Day 1:Once you meet your tour operator at the designated meeting point, you'll travel by coach to Hida-Takayama. In the quaint old streets of the small town that is also as known as 'Little Kyoto,' you'll explore at your own pace for about 2 hours.Afterwards, your coach pickup you up and heads to Shirakawago, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for the farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse so called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roofing that looks like a person's hands put together for praying. You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 90 minutes before heading to your accommodation at the Toyama prefecture. Day 2:The next day, after your breakfast at your hotel, the coach bus will pick you up to take you to visit to the main destination, located in the Nagano prefecture. Once you reach Murodo, where the Snow Corrdior is located, you can take your time to feel the cold, brisk air and walk around for about 80 minutes. Your last stop before heading back to Nagoya will be a 20 minute rest stop in Tateyama to do some shopping and relaxing.
2-Day Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, Shirakawago and Hida-Takayama Bus Tour from Osaka
Once you meet at your designated meeting point in Osaka, you will be travelling by coach bus and transferred to Gifu prefecture. Once reach the Akakabu in Nyukawa, you can rest and go shopping for about 20 minutes before heading to Hida-Takayama, a quaint town also as known as “Little Kyoto.” There, you can relax by taking time to walk around for approximately 60 minutes.Optional lunch boxes are available on Day 1, which will be served on the bus. Please order these at the time of your booking. The payment is not included in the tour cost unless you specify.Afterwards, you will head towards Shirakawago, the World Heritage village that is famous for the farmhouses representative of the traditional Japanese architectural history. The construction method for the farmhouse so called “Gassho-zukuri” which refers to the shape of the roofing that looks like a person's hands put together for praying. You can walk around to take some pictures for approximately 60 minutes before heading to your accommodation at the Toyama prefecture. The next day, after your breakfast at the hotel, you will visit the main destination, located in Nagano prefecture, where you can experience the snow even during the spring in Japan. Firstly, you will proceed to Tateyama to start the journey by cable car which will take about 7-minutes. Once you arrive at Bijodaira, you will ride on another highland exclusive bus for around 60 minutes to head to Murodo, where the Snow Wall Otani is located. After that, you will ride on the Tateyama Kogen Bus to return back to Bijodaira. When you get back to Bijodaira, you will take the cable car again to head to Tateyama and take some time to do some shopping at Tateyama Alpen Village before heading back to Osaka.