Nagano Day Tour: Zenko-ji Temple, Snow Monkeys, Sake Tasting

This tour will take you to see the most important attractions of Nagano City and the Yamanouchi area. You will take a scenic route to see the cutest monkeys in the world and afterwards spend time at the temple of Zenkoji and the bustling Nakamise shopping street, as well as having a sake tasting experience at the end.Your guide will meet you at Nagano Station at 8:45 am and will lead you to the Yamanouchi region here you get to meet the Japanese snow monkeys. These monkeys are world-famous for their rare habit of bathing in hot springs during winter. When at the Park, the snow monkeys will let you get really close to them for some great photo opportunities. After saying goodbye to the snow monkeys take a stroll along a tranquil forest trail to the lunch cafe. After a delicious lunch you will get back on the road and head to the Zenko-ji Temple. The temple of Zenkoji is famous for holding the first Buddhist statue brought to Japan. This has made the temple an important pilgrimage site with people coming from all over Japan to pray for their place in Buddhist heaven. Zenkoji Temple has a special energy, and welcomes people of all faiths and religions. The temple grounds have many hidden gems to explore, such as the dark tunnel which runs under the temple. Here you can allegedly gain enlightenment if you find the "Key To Paradise".After exploring Zenko-ji Temple, the guide will take you to one of Nagano's most historic sake breweries where you get the opportunity to try several types of sake. Nagano is one of the regions in Japan with a very active production of sake. Clean spring water in combination with a climate suitable for rice production creates the optimal environment for high quality sake. You can find yourself a good souvenir at Nagano's beloved sake brewery. You will be taken back to Nagano Station where the tour concludes at 5pm.Tour Itinerary: 8:45am: Meet up at Nagano Station under the East Exit information board opposite of the Shinkansen exit. 10am: Walk for 30 minutes along a forest trail to the Snow Monkey Park where you get to enjoy the wild monkeys playing around. 12:15pm: Have delicious lunch nearby the Snow Monkey Park.1pm: Leave the lunch restaurant and get taken to the historically important Zenko-ji Temple. 2:15pm: See the sights of the Zenko-ji Temple and learn the interesting facts. Enjoy up to 30 minutes of shopping on Nakamise Street. 4pm: Visit a sake brewery and enjoy tasting different types of sake. 4:45pm: Get on the bus and arrive back to Nagano station by 5pm.