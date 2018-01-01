Welcome to Hakusan National Park

Geared for serious hikers and naturalists, stunning Hakusen National Park (白山国立公園) straddles four prefectures: Ishikawa, Fukui, Toyama and Gifu. Within are several peaks above 2500m, the tallest being Hakusan (2702m), a sacred mountain that has been worshipped since ancient times. In summer, folks hike and scramble uphill for mountain sunrises. In winter, skiing and onsen bathing take over. The alpine section of the park is criss-crossed with trails, offering treks of up to 25km. For well-equipped hikers, there's a 26km trek to Ogimachi in the Shōkawa Valley.