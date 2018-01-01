Welcome to Sciacca
Until 2015, when financial woes forced the spa to shut down indefinitely, Sciacca's healing waters continued to be the big drawcard, attracting coachloads of Italian tourists who came to treat their ailments in the sulphurous vapours and mineral-rich mud.
Spas and thermal cures apart, Sciacca remains a laid-back town with an attractive medieval core and some excellent seafood restaurants. The city retains its original layout, with neighbourhoods built on strips of rock descending towards the sea. The historic centre revolves around its main thoroughfare, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, and the vast square Piazza Scandaliato, where views (and staircases) extend to the fishing harbour below.
Sciacca activities
Soap and Olive Oil Experience
You will experience a tour at the soap museum which is an old, restored 19th century building with high ceilings and original stonework, set up in the heart of the sicilian countryside, in Sciacca, surrounded by olive trees with gorgeous view. It is a perfect combination of history, science and technicalities of soap making. The tour is a journey of 5000 years through the history and different cultures of the world from the discovery of soap making untill the soap used nowadays. Then you will also do a soap making workshop, where you can prepare your own little soap bar. At the end there will be a class of extra virgin olive oil testing, concluding the experience with a light Aperitivo under the olive trees.
Total Olive Experience
Enchanted Castle of Sciacca - Museum Tickets
Filippo Bentivegna’s life was unusual and eccentric. He was born in Sciacca on 3 ͬ ͩMay 1888 in a big family with economic difficulties. So, when Filippo was a child, he had to work hard and he couldn’t go to school. At the age of twenty, in 1908, he enlisted in the Navy and he stayed work so he ventured to America. But there, life was too hard racist ideas. So he was immediately marginalized because of his non-conformist ideas. During this period, Filippo fell in love whit an american girl and because of this relationship he was violently beaten up by his love rival. He was very shocked by this episode and his nature deeply changed. Obliged to repatriate, he settled in Sciacca and, with the money he had earned in America, he bought a little estate where he spent the rest of his life painting and chiseling trees and stones. His sculptures are various and they represent known and unknow subjects of the reign where he was the “King”. In fact, Filippo loved to be called by people “His Excellency”. In the middle of the estate there is Bentivegna’s house, whose wall are decorated with sketches reminding his american experience, in particular, you can admire a big fish containing a smaller fish in his belly which perhaps represents the ship that lead him to New York. Filippo was very fond of one of his work he called “The Enchantment Key”. People say he used to wander around city street with a short stick in his hand that he held like a scepter proclaiming himself “Lord of the Caves”. Due to a slow decline of his health, he was forced to move to another house in the center of Sciacca. But he kept on taking care of this estate till death. He died in 1967, at the age of 78 years old. A group of 14 sculptures of Filippo Bentivegna are exhibited in the “Art Brut Museum” of Lausanne.