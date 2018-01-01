Welcome to Cooley Peninsula

Forested slopes and multihued hills rise above the dark waters of Carlingford Lough cleaving the picturesque Cooley Peninsula. Country lanes wind their scenic way down to deserted stony beaches, while sweeping views stretch north across the water (and border) to the majestic Mourne Mountains.

Read More

The medieval village of Carlingford is an ideal base. From here, you can continue along the coast road past the village of Omeath to Newry, at the nexus of Counties Down and Armagh in Northern Ireland.

Read Less

Top experiences in Cooley Peninsula

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for

Cooley Peninsula in detail

Cooley Peninsula photo credits