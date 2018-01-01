Private Tours with adventure activities, music, Irish pub, sight seeing & more

Itinerary: 8.30am Pick up in Dublin city center 10.45– 13.30A choice of one of the four activities; Kayak or Boat trip to Clough Oughter Castle - Visit County Cavan, famous for its 365 lakes and take a kayak trip to Clough Oughter Castle. This is an enchanting castle built on a man-made island or crannog. Hear about the many tales of Irish Chieftains and battles that are linked to this monument. The castle ruin is part of the Marble Arch Geopark on Lough Oughter lake adjacent to the charming Killykeen forest park and is only accessible by water. Hike the Cooley Mountains - Hike up Slieve Foye, take in the birds-eye view of the magnificent landscape and hear the Irish Stories of Queen Meabh, the brown bull of Cooley and the mighty Cuchulainn. Visit the quaint, colourful and picturesque village of Carlingford nestled in between the foot of the Cooley Mountains and Carlingford Lough. Hike the "Stairway to Heaven" to the Summit of Cuilcagh Mt - Enjoy a guided hike to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain on Ireland's very own Stairway to Heaven, starting on a gravel road and then onto a wooden boardwalk that is there to protect the flora, fauna and rare blanket bog from erosion, by walkers. You then meet the stairway that brings you up the steep cliff to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain to take in the magnificent views as a well-deserved treat. Rock Climbing and Abseiling - Try rock climbing on a small crag in County Cavan made up of limestone rock dating back 3 million years. This is a fabulous activity to get immersed into the Irish outdoors and no previous experience is required. There is climbs to suit all abilities and low climbs for anyone who has a fear of heights but want to give it a go. 13.30 – 14.00 Lunch 15.00– 16.00 Loughcrew Megalithic Cairn & Vistor centre A short hike to the highest point in County Meath where you will get to find Loughcrew Megalithic Cairn, an ancient rite of passage tomb older than the pyramids of Egypt. You will hear local folklore stories, see carvings on stones dating back 5000BC and visit the Loughcrew Megalithic centre, an old Irish thatched cottage for a cup of coffee/tea.or Monasterboice Round Tower and High Crosses if you choose to go to the hiking in the Cooley MTS 16.00– 17.00 Pub Stop Stop off at an authentic Irish pub for a pint to quench the thirst after the day's activities and your guide will lead into an Irish sing-song, singing a few well known local songs before heading back to Dublin City. Drop off in Dublin city center @ 18.00pm