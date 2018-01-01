10-Day Ultimate Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin

Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyTravel west to the magical South West. Visit the Rock of Cashel. Kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish the day with a night in West Cork’s stunning town of Kinsale.Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryOur first stop is the beautiful town of Kenmare. Discover: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls. We will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay the night in Dingle.Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie. If kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon. Let our expert guides take you on a breath-taking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off the day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery.Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & DoolinCross the River Shannon where will we enter county Clare now, where we will visit the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park.Day 5: Thursday GalwayWe will head to Galway, renowned for its brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafes offer front-row seats for observing street performers and musicians. After a cycling tour you are free to enjoy an evening in this vibrant town. Day 6: Friday The Aran Islands & WestportWe will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus. Depart for the stunning town of Westport. Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail.Day 7: Saturday Westport – Donegal Hike up Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. After lunch we will have the afternoon discovering the wilds of Sligo (William Butler Yeat’s County) before journeying north west to Donegal. Spend the night in the picturesque town of Ardara.Day 8: Sunday LondonderryWe will start the day with a drive over the Glengesh Pass, visit Maghera beach, before crossing the border of Northern Ireland. Our next stop is Londonderry. Take a walking tour of the city or simply choose to have some free time to roam the streets.Day 9: Monday The Giant’s Causeway Feel the exhilaration of the air beneath your feet and the breath-taking backdrop of the Causeway Coastal Route while crossing Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge. Time permitting, we will visit the Bushmills Distillery. Take a peak at one of the most famous filming locations for The Game of Thrones and spend the night in Belfast.Day 10: Tuesday BelfastAfter a whirlwind journey through Ireland we will finish the trip with a magical tour of Belfast. A black cab intimate city tour is the only way to see and learn about this wonderful city. After lunch, we will give you the full Titanic experience before we head back to Dublin.