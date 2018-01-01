Welcome to Ardara
The stand out sight, however, is the lovely drive down to nearby stunning Maghera Strand, past the stunning Assarancagh Waterfall.
A fantastically remote, 25km single-track road leads from Glencolumbcille to Ardara via the stark and awesome Glengesh Pass (Glean Géis; meaning 'Glen of the Swans'), one of Donegal's most scenic driving routes.
Top experiences in Ardara
Ardara activities
10-Day Ultimate Small-Group Tour of Ireland from Dublin
Day 1: Sunday Cork, the Rebel CountyTravel west to the magical South West. Visit the Rock of Cashel. Kiss of the Blarney Stone and hope for an eternal gift of eloquence. Finish the day with a night in West Cork’s stunning town of Kinsale.Day 2: Monday The Ring of KerryOur first stop is the beautiful town of Kenmare. Discover: Molls Gap, Torc Waterfall and Ross Castle in Killarney National Park. Your Ross Castle tour will enlighten you as to how life really was within the stone walls. We will take the plunge for a surf at Inch Beach. Stay the night in Dingle.Day 3: Tuesday DingleStart the morning kayaking to meet our famous dolphin, Fungie. If kayaking is not your thing we will take you on a hike up Mount Brandon. Let our expert guides take you on a breath-taking trip along the Slea Head Drive and finish off the day at the Dingle Whiskey Distillery.Day 4: Wednesday Cliffs of Moher & DoolinCross the River Shannon where will we enter county Clare now, where we will visit the Cliffs of Moher and the Burren National Park.Day 5: Thursday GalwayWe will head to Galway, renowned for its brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafes offer front-row seats for observing street performers and musicians. After a cycling tour you are free to enjoy an evening in this vibrant town. Day 6: Friday The Aran Islands & WestportWe will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus. Depart for the stunning town of Westport. Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail.Day 7: Saturday Westport – Donegal Hike up Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. After lunch we will have the afternoon discovering the wilds of Sligo (William Butler Yeat’s County) before journeying north west to Donegal. Spend the night in the picturesque town of Ardara.Day 8: Sunday LondonderryWe will start the day with a drive over the Glengesh Pass, visit Maghera beach, before crossing the border of Northern Ireland. Our next stop is Londonderry. Take a walking tour of the city or simply choose to have some free time to roam the streets.Day 9: Monday The Giant’s Causeway Feel the exhilaration of the air beneath your feet and the breath-taking backdrop of the Causeway Coastal Route while crossing Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge. Time permitting, we will visit the Bushmills Distillery. Take a peak at one of the most famous filming locations for The Game of Thrones and spend the night in Belfast.Day 10: Tuesday BelfastAfter a whirlwind journey through Ireland we will finish the trip with a magical tour of Belfast. A black cab intimate city tour is the only way to see and learn about this wonderful city. After lunch, we will give you the full Titanic experience before we head back to Dublin.
6- Day Wild West and Northern Ireland small group tour of Ireland
Day 1: Thursday Galway Meet with your guide of your escorted tour of Ireland in Ireland’s Culture Capital, Galway City. Galway is renowned for its pleasures. Brightly-painted pubs heave with live music, while cafés offer front-row seats for observing street performers. After a cycling tour you are free to enjoy an evening of entertainment, great food and craic in this much-celebrated city.Day 2: Friday The Aran Islands & Westport This morning we will sail across Galway Bay to the Aran Islands. Arrive on rugged Inishmore. Explore the island, meet the locals and pick up a few words in “Gaelic”. Cycle to the stone fort Dún Aenghus, before making our way back to the mainland. Depart Rosaveal Pier for the stunning town of Westport.Take in the breathtaking views of Connemara National Park and the Lost Valley which is part of the famous Famine Trail. Day 3: Saturday Westport – DonegalHike up Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick. Learn about the man responsible for St Patrick’s day. After lunch we will while away the afternoon discovering the wilds of Sligo (William Butler Yeat’s County) before journeying to Donegal. Spend the night in the picturesque town of Ardara. Day 4: Sunday Londonderry We will start the day with a magnificent drive over the Glengesh Pass, visit Maghera beach, caves and the Assaranca waterfall before crossing the border of Northern Ireland. Our next stop is Londonderry - Northern Ireland’s second largest city, is steeped in rich history. Take a walking tour of the city or simply choose to have some free time to roam the streets.Day 5: Monday The Giant’s Causeway Feel the exhilaration of the air beneath your feet and the breath-taking backdrop of the Causeway Coastal Route while crossing Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge. Once we have your heart racing for the day we will visit the Giants Causeway on Antrim’s coastline followed by the Bushmills Distillery tour. Take a sneak peak at one of the most famous filming locations for The Game of Thrones at The Dark Hedges.You will experience Belfast by night and spend a wonderful evening browsing this scenic city. Day 6: Tuesday Belfast A black cab intimate city tour is the only way to see and learn about this wonderful city. After lunch, we will give you the full Titanic experience at Titanic Belfast. This splendid interactive visitor center was voted the world’s leading tourist attraction in 2016. Prepare to be moved by the wonderful stories told about the world’s most famous ship. Our guides will journey back with you to our bustling capital city, Dublin.