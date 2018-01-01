Welcome to Bima

East Sumbawa’s largest metropolitan centre is a conservative Islamic place. It has few sights, the streets can be traffic-choked, the architecture is charmless and crumbling, and the vibe is unappealing after dark. It's only worth overnighting here if it suits your flight plans. If you're heading to Pantai Lakey there's no need to stop, and if you want a morning ferry to Flores, you're better off staying in Sape.