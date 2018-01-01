Welcome to Pangandaran
Situated on a narrow isthmus, with a broad stretch of sand on either side and a thickly forested national park on the nearby headland, Pangandaran is west Java’s premier beach resort. It's built-up, especially toward the south end where a jumble of concrete block towers stand shoulder to shoulder across the channel from the national park. Yet despite that, for most of the year Pangandaran is a quiet, tranquil place to enjoy walks along the beach or through the forest. Of course, on weekends and during those peak holiday times, the town fills up to the point where you can hardly see empty sand for all the humanity.
Sadly, sections of the beach are littered with plastic and flotsam, especially during peak tourist time, and in dire need of a clean up.
A 6000Rp admission charge is officially levied at the gates on entering Pangandaran.
