Welcome to Bogor
Today, the long arm of Jakarta reaches the whole way to Bogor, infecting this satelite city with the overspill of the capital’s perennial traffic and air-quality problems. The city itself isn't charmless, however. The local people are quite warm and friendly, the world-class botanical gardens are still beautiful and the two are certainly worthy of a sleepover.
Private Tour: Puncak Highland from Jakarta
Upon hotel pickup in the morning, travel along the Jagorawi highway to Bogor. Located approximately 37 miles (60 km) south of Jakarta, the town takes about an hour to reach by car (depending on traffic conditions). Relax in your private, air-conditioned vehicle and chat with your guide about what to expect in the Puncak Highland, a popular local holiday destination.In this cooler region, situated about 4,920 feet (1,500 meters) above sea level, you’ll follow a narrow, winding road lined with vendors selling fresh fruit from the Puncak Highland.Stop first at the Bogor Botanical Gardens (Kebun Raya Bogor), which features more than 3,504 plant species and some 5,400 tropical trees across more than 214 acres (87 hectares). Stroll the paved walkways at a leisurely pace with your guide, walking under a canopy of trees as you listen to the calming sounds of a rushing stream. Don’t miss a visit to the orchid house, which contains 3,000 varieties of the delicate flower! Depending on your interests, you can ask your guide about the garden's origins in the 19th century, or what horticulturalists are studying today.From Bogor, the road climbs for approximately 30 minutes until reaching Puncak Pass, a vast sea of undulating green hills filled with tea plantations. Visit Gunung Mas Tea Plantation where you’ll learn about the popular tea brand, Walini. On a walk through the verdant fields, meet workers who pick the tea leaves, and discover how each tea bud produces the delicious taste in a stewed cup. If you’d like, you can purchase various types of tea or enjoy a pot of tea at the café.Finish your day trip with an Indonesian lunch at a local restaurant before the return drive to Jakarta with drop-off at your hotel.
5 Days 4 Nights The Magnificent Java Overland Seat In Coach (Superior)
Day 1: Jakarta – Bogor – Bandung (Monday)Tour starts from Alila Hotel in Jakarta then drive to Bogor to visit the botanical garden. Next, continue to Puncak Pass Mountain Resort passing through Tea Plantations on the road to Bandung. Lunch is provided at local restaurant.Overnight at Sukajadi HotelDay 2: Bandung (Tuesday)Following breakfast at the hotel, drive towards Tangkuban Perahu. Proceed to Sariater, where you can enjoy a short trek through the huge tea plantation. After lunch at a local restaurant, head back to the hotel and enjoy the rest of the day free at your leisure.Overnight at Sukajadi HotelDay 3: Bandung – Yogyakarta By Train (Wednesday)Following an early breakfast at your hotel, take a train from Bandung to Yogyakarta. Lunch box will be provided on board. You will be picked up from the station and transferred directly to your hotel, where the afternoon is spent free at leisure. Overnight at the 1O1 Yogyakarta Day 04 Yogyakarta City Tour - Borobudur (Thursday)Enjoy breakfast at your hotel, then you will visit the Kraton and Taman Sari. Lunch will be served in a local restaurant. After lunch, take a trip to explore Borobudur Temple; one of the greatest of all ancient architectural monuments. Return to the hotel.Overnight at the 1O1 Yogyakarta Day 5: Yogyakarta – Prambanan - Yogyakarta (Friday)After breakfast, leave the hotel to drive some 16 km to Prambanan and visit the Hindu Temple Complex of Rara Jongrang. then drive back to town or to airport to catch your flight for next destination.
BOGOR BOTANICAL GARDEN (PRIVATE COACH TOUR)
The guide will meet you at the hotel or meeting point. All the sightseeing spots for this tour are located in Bogor city, 50 kilometers to the south of Jakarta. First interesting activity to do is a walking tour inside the 200 years old Botanical Garden. Leisurely walk under the greenery shelter with an expert local guide to be familiarized with the tropical plants, from canary, bamboo, banyan trees, and many more. Visit a lotus pond which divided the garden with a magnificent presidential palace where the current president resides in. After the walking tour, the guests will be taken for car ride to other sections of the park to see more collections including the orchid farm, coffee, and the mother of the palm oil in Southeast Asia.At this point there will be time for lunch break (at own cost).Zoological Museum is the next destination. The museum exhibits many interesting preserved animals from different parts of the nation, including the last rhinesorus in West Java and local endemic animals such as anoa and malayan bear. Listen also the story of how the museum transport a 120-tonnages blue whale’s skeleton from the southern shore to be displayed at the rear of the museum.As there is presidential complex in Bogor, the guests will be brought to the Presidential Museum which open in 2014 showing the memorabilia from each Indonesian president. With the size of 3211 m2, it is one of the biggest museum in Bogor. Find out about the story of challenges and achievements of the nation leaders in timely manner.Before heading back to Jakarta, stop by at the gate of the presidential palace for photo stop and watch the palace’s deers feeding session. The deers were brought here from Nepal at the early 19th century. Bogor is also famous for its snacks like pickles and sweet potato cake. If time permits, you can visit the stalls and bring home for souvenirs. Back to Jakarta via the oldest highway in Indonesia.
Discover Bali & Java
Set loose your spiritual side on a 15-day tour to the stunning beaches and jungles of Bali and Java. Ride through Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park by jeep at sunrise. Visit the exquisite Bogor Botanical Gardens. Enjoy inner peace at ancient Hindu and Buddhist temples and stroll the unforgettable beaches of Sanur. Inspired by Buddhist zen, find harmony in this incredible corner of the world.