BOGOR BOTANICAL GARDEN (PRIVATE COACH TOUR)

The guide will meet you at the hotel or meeting point. All the sightseeing spots for this tour are located in Bogor city, 50 kilometers to the south of Jakarta. First interesting activity to do is a walking tour inside the 200 years old Botanical Garden. Leisurely walk under the greenery shelter with an expert local guide to be familiarized with the tropical plants, from canary, bamboo, banyan trees, and many more. Visit a lotus pond which divided the garden with a magnificent presidential palace where the current president resides in. After the walking tour, the guests will be taken for car ride to other sections of the park to see more collections including the orchid farm, coffee, and the mother of the palm oil in Southeast Asia.At this point there will be time for lunch break (at own cost).Zoological Museum is the next destination. The museum exhibits many interesting preserved animals from different parts of the nation, including the last rhinesorus in West Java and local endemic animals such as anoa and malayan bear. Listen also the story of how the museum transport a 120-tonnages blue whale’s skeleton from the southern shore to be displayed at the rear of the museum.As there is presidential complex in Bogor, the guests will be brought to the Presidential Museum which open in 2014 showing the memorabilia from each Indonesian president. With the size of 3211 m2, it is one of the biggest museum in Bogor. Find out about the story of challenges and achievements of the nation leaders in timely manner.Before heading back to Jakarta, stop by at the gate of the presidential palace for photo stop and watch the palace’s deers feeding session. The deers were brought here from Nepal at the early 19th century. Bogor is also famous for its snacks like pickles and sweet potato cake. If time permits, you can visit the stalls and bring home for souvenirs. Back to Jakarta via the oldest highway in Indonesia.