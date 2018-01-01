Welcome to Batu Karas

The idyllic fishing village and surfing hot spot of Batu Karas, 32km west of Pangandaran, is one of the most enjoyable places to kick back in west Java. It’s as pretty as a picture – a tiny one-lane fishing settlement, with two beaches that are separated by a wooded promontory.

The main surfing beach is the smaller one, and it's a sweet bay tucked between two rocky headlands. The other is a long arcing black-sand number parked with pontoon fishing boats that shove off each night looking for fresh catch in the tides. There's good swimming, with sheltered sections that are calm enough for a dip, but many visitors are here for the breaks, and there’s a lot of surf talk.

On weekends, however, it can become inundated with domestic tourists. The best time to surf and relax here is midweek.

