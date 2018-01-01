Welcome to Gulmarg
Day 1 : Arrival At Srinagar On the day of arrival at Srinagar airport, our Holidays At representative will meet you and later transfer to your hotel for night stay. Enjoy Shikara ride at Dal Lake, visiting floating vegetable gardens etc. Relax at hotel or day free to leisure activities. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 2 : At Srinagar Today morning after breakfast at houseboat, later proceed for guided tour to Srinagar, visit The Mughal Gardens built by Jehangir - the Shalimar Baugh and Nishat Baugh are beautiful gardens located to the far eastern side of the Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Mountains in the background, visiting also Chashmi-e Shahi. One can take a stroll amongst these green and attractive gardens and enjoy the waterworks within. En-route visit a carpet - weaving factory. Evening lake trip to 'Char Chinar' i.e. four big Chinar trees standing in middle of the whole lake, 'Floating Gardens' & interesting canals by a luxurious Shikara. Overnight at Houseboat. Day 3 : Srinagar - Gulmarg - Srinagar (52 Kms / 1:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Gulmarg, visit the scenic view tour destination in Kashmir, primarily famous for ski slopes and natural 18 holes golf course, which is also the highest golf course in the world. Enjoy the splendor of nature and the snowy mountains. One can have Gondola ride (cable car) from Gulmarg to Kongdoori & Marry Shoulder. Overnight at Hotel. Day 4 : Srinagar - Sonamarg - Srinagar (83 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for a day excursion to Sonamarg (Golden Meadow). Sonamarg lies in Sind Valley streamed with flowers and surrounded by mountains. Sonamarg is also the base for some interesting treks to the high altitude of Himalayan Lakes. Enjoy horse riding upto Thajiwas glacier and sledge riding on snow (on direct payment). While returning back to Srinagar visit Manasbal Lake (Yet another mesmerizing Lake of the Valley) and Kheer Bhawani Temple, the most significant temple for the followers of Historical Vedic Religion in Kashmir, famous as the Kashmiri Pandits. Overnight at Hotel. Day 5 : Srinagar - Pahalgam - Srinagar (90 Kms / 2:30 Hrs) Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later proceed for day excursion to Pahalgam, The Valley of Shepherds, via en-route you will have a rare opportunity to visit the Saffron Fields. Also visit Avantipura Ruins & Anantnag Sulpher Springs. You can also visit Chandan Wari, Aru Vally, Baisaran Vally and Betab Valley. Overnight at Hotel. Day 6 : Departure from Srinagar Today morning after breakfast at hotel, later check out from hotel and transfer to Srinagar airport to board the flight to your home.
Finest Magical Kashmire
Day 01: Arrive in Srinagar On your arrival at the Srinagar International Airport; you will be taken for a 35 minutes drive through the heart of New Srinagar city, passing the Abdullah Bridge which connects the banks of the Jhelum River. Arrive and check-in at the hotel. Afternoon visit Mughal gardens of Nishat and Shalimar. We will explore the gardens. In Evening Proceed for an hour of Shikara ride in the lake. Dinner and Overnight in hotel / houseboats. Day 02: Srinagar to Pahalgam (Full day trip) Today we travel 97 kilometers South of Kashmir to Pahalgam. In Pahalgam, visit Betaab Valley and Chandanwari as well as take a horse riding trip to Baisaran meadows. After sightseeing, transfer to the hotel for overnight stay at Pahalgam. Day 03: Pahalgam to Gulmarg Morning leave for Gulmarg (Meadow of Flowers) 2730 mts. above the sea level. The distance of 140kms will be covered in about 2 hours. Gulmarg has one of the best ski slopes in the world and highest golf course with 18 holes. If weather permits one can also have the view of Nanga Parbat, the naked mountain that is over 26,000 feets and dominates the entire region, also enjoy cable car (Gondola)( at your own cost) for mountain ride up tokhilangmarg. In evening back to hotel and Dinner and overnight stay at Gulmarg. Day 04: Gulmarg - Departure/transfers to Airport After your breakfast, we will assist you with transfers to airport. However, On your way, you can make a brief stopover for shopping at the city center.
4-Night Kashmir Leisure Tour in Srinagar
Day 01: Srinagar Upon arrival in Srinagar Airport you will be greeted by a representative and transferred to the hotel. If time permits, enjoy some local sightseeing in the afternoon and visit the Shankarachraya Hill Top, which has a splendid view of Srinagar city. Overnight stay in Srinagar.Day 02: Srinagar - Sonmarg - Srinagar (B)After breakfast, you will visit the famous health resort Sonmarg. During the drive, enjoy the breathtaking landscape, alpine forest range and rapidly flowing Indus river. Later proceed on horse back to visit the famous Thajiwass glaciers. Return to Srinagar for overnight stay.Day 03: Srinagar - Gulmarg - Srinagar (B)After breakfast, proceed to a day trip to Gulmarg. You can take the world's highest cable-car at your own expense to the mountain top and enjoy the picturesque scenery of Pir-panchal. Later, enjoy a horse ride via Baba Reshi. Return to Srinagar for overnight stay.Day 04: Srinagar - (B)After breakfast, proceed for sightseeing of local Srinagar. Afternoon enjoy shikara ride in Dal lake , evening at leisure overnight stay at house boat in Srinagar .Day 05 : SrinagarThere is no itinerary planned for the day. You will be transferred to Srinagar Airport according to your departure flight schedule.
4-Day Private Kashmir Paradise Package from Srinagar with Houseboat Accommodation
Day 1: Arrival and sightseeing in Srinagar You will be met at the Srinagar Airport or bus terminal and transferred to your houseboat. Later, you will go for a sightseeing tour of the city. Starting from the world famous Mughal Gardens, you will visit the Nishat Bagh (The garden of pleasure) and Shalimar Bagh (Abode of love), the Chasme Shahi Garden and Shankara Chari Temple, among other places. Later, you will have a Shikara boat ride on the Dal Lake to enjoy the beauty has graced this city. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 2: Srinagar – Pahalgam – Srinagar Today after breakfast, you will go for a day trip to Pahalgam. On the way, visit the saffron fields and Avantipur ruins, which contains an eleven hundred-year old temple. Finally, you will reach the Pahalgam, which is the most famous palace for the Indian film industry. After lunch, you will have a sightseeing tour of Chandanwari and Betaab Valley. Betaab Valley is a favorite campsite for travelers as it serves as a base camp for trekking and further exploration of the mountains.The crystal clear and chilly water of the stream bubbling down from the snowy hills is a delight; locals drink this water, too. Baisaran and Tulian Lake are few nearby attractions that can be visited. Later, drive back to Srinagar. Stay overnight at your houseboat.Day 3: Srinagar - Gulmarg - SrinagarAfter breakfast, leave for Gulmarg, which is one of the most beautiful summer resorts in the valley. During the summer months, it is popular for its golf course. The golf course is one of the highest in the world. It is also known for skiing during the winter season. Enjoy the splendor of nature and the snowy mountains. You can also ride a gondola cable car from Gulmarg to Khalinmarg. Later, return to Srinagar for your final night at your houseboat.Day 4: Srinagar – Airport Today after breakfast, you will be transferred to Srinagar Airport for your onward journey.
Same Day Gulmarg Trip with Lunch
After Breakfast Proceed to full day trip Gulmarg (Meadow of Flowers) 2730 Mts. above sea level. The distance of 60 kms will be covered in about 2 hrs. Gulmarg has one of the best Ski slopes in the world and highest golf course of the world with 18 holes. One can also have the view of Nanga Parbhat if weather permits. The view enroute from Tangmarg to Gulmarg is fascinating. Afternoon take a lunch in a one of the best restaurant in Gulmarg. After Lunch One can also have a short trek up to Khilangmarg, which can be covered in about 3 hrs. Also enjoy sledge riding on snow. Chair Lifts for mountain ride are also available. Return back to Srinagar .
Private 06 Nights tour of Paradise of Earth Kashmir
Day 1 : Srinagar ArriveOn arrival at Srinagar Airport , you will be met by our representative and transfer you to Hotel , night stay in hotel.Day 2 : Srinagar - Sonemarg - Srinagar After Breakfast drive to Sonemarg which is the most b eautiful drive from Srinagar. On the way we stop at many beautiful spots. Continue drive to Sonemarg 2690 Mtrs (Meadow of Gold). One can ride on horse to visit to Thajiwas Glacier where snow remains round the year .Sonemarg is known as Gateway of Ladakh, stay over night hotel in Srinagar.Day 3 : Srinagar – Gulmarg – 60 km---Srinagar ( 2 hours drive)After Breakfast drive to full day trip Gulmarg (Meadow of Flowers) 2730 Mts. above sea level. The distance of 60 kms will be covered in about 2 hrs. Gulmarg has one of the best Ski slopes in the world and highest golf course of the world with 18 holes. One can also have the view of Nanga Parbhat if weather permits. The view enroute from Tangmarg to Gulmarg is fascinating. One can also have a short trek up to Khilangmarg, which can be covered in about 3 hrs. Also enjoy sledge riding on snow. Chair Lifts for mountain ride are also available. Stay over night hotel.Day 4 : Srinagar - Pahalgam ( 3 hours drive )After breakfast drive to Pahalgam 2440 Mtrs (vale of Kashmir)which is situated at the confluence of the streams flowing from river lidder and sheeshanglake.Enroute on the way visit Saffron fields, Avantipur ruins an 1100 year old temple dedicated to lord Vishnu and bulit by king Awantivarman.On arrival Pahalgham enjoy the surrounding beauty or walk to Baisaren,which is 2 Km from Phalgham a small village set in pine and fir forest is pleasing and offers good view. Pahalgam is the most famous place for Indian Film Industry. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. Stay over night Hotel in Phalgham. Day 5 : Phalgham ---Srinagar Drive back to srinagar, on arrival transfer to hotel, stay over night.Day 6 Srinagar ---city tour with shikara ride in Dal Lake After breakfast visit Srinagar city tour visit Mughal GardensNishatBagh (Abode of pleasure) built by Asif Khan brother in law of Jehangir in 1632 AD. And Shalimar Bagh (Abode of love) built by Jehangir for his wife Empress Noor Jehan. All the gardens are situated on the bank of Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Mountains in the background. The distance from Srinagar to the said gardens is about 12 and 15 kms respectively ,evening shikara ride in Dal lake.over night stay in hotel.Day 7 : Srinagar Airport DepartureIn the morning after the breakfast transfer you on time to the Srinagar airport for way back home or on wards journey. In this way your memorable tours and the splendor of Kashmir tour package ends, giving your lots of glorious reasons to Praise your journey and relish in the memories for lifetime.