Private 06 Nights tour of Paradise of Earth Kashmir

Day 1 : Srinagar ArriveOn arrival at Srinagar Airport , you will be met by our representative and transfer you to Hotel , night stay in hotel.Day 2 : Srinagar - Sonemarg - Srinagar After Breakfast drive to Sonemarg which is the most b eautiful drive from Srinagar. On the way we stop at many beautiful spots. Continue drive to Sonemarg 2690 Mtrs (Meadow of Gold). One can ride on horse to visit to Thajiwas Glacier where snow remains round the year .Sonemarg is known as Gateway of Ladakh, stay over night hotel in Srinagar.Day 3 : Srinagar – Gulmarg – 60 km---Srinagar ( 2 hours drive)After Breakfast drive to full day trip Gulmarg (Meadow of Flowers) 2730 Mts. above sea level. The distance of 60 kms will be covered in about 2 hrs. Gulmarg has one of the best Ski slopes in the world and highest golf course of the world with 18 holes. One can also have the view of Nanga Parbhat if weather permits. The view enroute from Tangmarg to Gulmarg is fascinating. One can also have a short trek up to Khilangmarg, which can be covered in about 3 hrs. Also enjoy sledge riding on snow. Chair Lifts for mountain ride are also available. Stay over night hotel.Day 4 : Srinagar - Pahalgam ( 3 hours drive )After breakfast drive to Pahalgam 2440 Mtrs (vale of Kashmir)which is situated at the confluence of the streams flowing from river lidder and sheeshanglake.Enroute on the way visit Saffron fields, Avantipur ruins an 1100 year old temple dedicated to lord Vishnu and bulit by king Awantivarman.On arrival Pahalgham enjoy the surrounding beauty or walk to Baisaren,which is 2 Km from Phalgham a small village set in pine and fir forest is pleasing and offers good view. Pahalgam is the most famous place for Indian Film Industry. Enjoy the nature charm of the valley. Stay over night Hotel in Phalgham. Day 5 : Phalgham ---Srinagar Drive back to srinagar, on arrival transfer to hotel, stay over night.Day 6 Srinagar ---city tour with shikara ride in Dal Lake After breakfast visit Srinagar city tour visit Mughal GardensNishatBagh (Abode of pleasure) built by Asif Khan brother in law of Jehangir in 1632 AD. And Shalimar Bagh (Abode of love) built by Jehangir for his wife Empress Noor Jehan. All the gardens are situated on the bank of Dal Lake with the Zabarwan Mountains in the background. The distance from Srinagar to the said gardens is about 12 and 15 kms respectively ,evening shikara ride in Dal lake.over night stay in hotel.Day 7 : Srinagar Airport DepartureIn the morning after the breakfast transfer you on time to the Srinagar airport for way back home or on wards journey. In this way your memorable tours and the splendor of Kashmir tour package ends, giving your lots of glorious reasons to Praise your journey and relish in the memories for lifetime.