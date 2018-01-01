Welcome to Ilha de Orango

The heart of Parque Nacional das Ilhas de Orango – several other islands are also part of the park's protected reserve) – Ilha de Orango is the burial site of the Bijagós kings and queens. Travellers know it more as the site of Anôr Lagoon, where you can spot rare saltwater hippos – considered sacred, they live in both the sea and freshwater. Local guides (around CFA10,000, plus the park entry fee) lead you on a sandy path through tall grass and swampy wetlands, more reminiscent of the prototypical African savannah than other islands. Be sure to wear shoes you don't mind muddying or sandals with straps, as well as pants you can roll up or shorts. It's a pretty walk, though shade is scarce.

