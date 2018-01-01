Welcome to Ilha de Bubaque
A single jetty marks the centre of Bubaque town, the archipelago's largest town and the geographic centre of the Bijagós. It's a ramshackle affair, with a small enclosed market, dirt paths and a few bars and basic shops. Young boys throw lines into the swift current and fish are laid out to dry on top of broken-down freezers. If you can't make it to more remote islands, Bubaque, the transport hub of the islands, makes a comfortable place to unwind and a good weekend getaway from Bissau.
A small museum is just up from the jetty. The island's best beach is Praia Bruce, around 15km from town on the southern tip, where the swimming is good at high tide (beware stingrays). Take all the food and water you'll need.