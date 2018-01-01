Welcome to Ilha de Bubaque

A single jetty marks the centre of Bubaque town, the archipelago's largest town and the geographic centre of the Bijagós. It's a ramshackle affair, with a small enclosed market, dirt paths and a few bars and basic shops. Young boys throw lines into the swift current and fish are laid out to dry on top of broken-down freezers. If you can't make it to more remote islands, Bubaque, the transport hub of the islands, makes a comfortable place to unwind and a good weekend getaway from Bissau.

